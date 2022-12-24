BAN Vs IND: KL Rahul Faces Social Media Ire After Another Flop Show In 2nd Test Vs Bangladesh

KL Rahul scored 22, 23, 10 and 2 in the four innings against Bangladesh in the Test series.

KL Rahul scored 11 in the second Test against Bangladesh. (Image: Twitter)

Dhaka: KL Rahul continued his disappointing run in Tests after the stand-in-skipper was out for just two in India’s chase of 145 in the second innings on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh on Saturday in Mirpur.

Leading 1-0 in the two match series, Bangladesh gifted India a perfect platform to win the second Test as well after they were all out for 231 in the second innings. Rahul, who had a terrible last three Test innings in Bangladesh, once again faltered on Saturday.

Trying to play a forward defence, Rahul got an edge against a tossed up delivery from Shakib Al Hasan only for Nurul Hasan to do the rest behind the stumps. Rahul now has 12, 10, 22, 23, 10, 2 in his last six Test innings.

Thinking of writing a book on KL Rahul, please suggest a title 👇#CricketTwitter — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) December 24, 2022

Rahul poor form in Tests has attaracted severe criticism on social media. “Kl Rahul Out For 2. Hope This Was His Last Test Innings,” an user tweeted. “Thinking of writing a book on KL Rahul, please suggest a title,” another user tweeted mocking the Indian batter.

Kl Rahul Out For 2 Hope This Was His Last Test Innings — Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 (@VibhuBhola) December 24, 2022

“A team is a reflection of the personality of their captain, Afraid to say, looks like there all versions of Kl Rahul out there.. playing like absolute impotents against Bangladesh…Losers!,” another wrote.

A team is a reflection of the personality of their captain, Afraid to say, looks like there all versions of Kl Rahul out there.. playing like absolute impotents against Bangladesh… Losers! — Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) December 24, 2022

Earlier, opting to bat first, Bangaldesh were all out for 227. India replied with 314, thanks to Rishabh Pant’s 93 and Shreyas Iyer’s 87.

End of a dreadful year with the bat for KL Rahul. 57 runs in 4 innings in the Test series, overall 157 runs in 7 innings on this entire tour of Bangladesh.

Think he won’t be assured a place in each of the three formats in 2023. #INDvsBAN — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) December 24, 2022