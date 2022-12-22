BAN Vs IND: Sunil Gavaskar Lashes Out At India Team Management For Dropping This Player In 2nd Test

India made one change to their playing XI as Jaydev Unadkat replaced Kuldeep Yadav against Bangladesh in the second Test.

Kuldeep Yadav took a five-wicket haul in the first Test against Bangladesh. (Image: Twitter)

Dhaka: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar didn’t mince his words after Kuldeep Yadav was dropped from the playing XI of the second Test against Bangladesh on Thursday in Dhaka. Kuldeep performed with both bat and ball in the first Test and grabbed the Man of the Match award.

Leading the series 1-0, Kuldeep made way for pacer Jaydev Unadkat, a decision that didn’t go well with Gavaskar and he lashed out at the team management for making such a decision. “Dropping a Man of the Match, that is unbelievable,” Gavaskar told Sony Sports Network.

“That’s the only word I can use and it’s a gentle word. I would like to use quite stronger words, but it’s unbelievable that you left out a man of the match, who got eight out of the 20 wickets,” added Gavaskar, who is doing commentary in the series.

Making a comeback in the Indian team after close to two-year gap, Kuldeep finished the game with wickets that included a five-wicket haul. He also scored scored 40 valuable runs in India’s first innings helping his team cross 400-run mark.

Gavaskar elaborated that if a spinner needed to be dropped, the management could have excluded another spinner, indirectly pointing fingers at Ravi Ashwin, who didn’t had a good game.

“You have got two other spinners. So surely, one of the other spinners could have been dropped. But this guy, who took eight

wickets should have played today with due respect to what the pitch looks like,” he added.