BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd T20I: Top Picks – Bangladesh vs Ireland, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium 1.30 PM IST March 29, Wednesday

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd T20I: All You Need To Know

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd T20I: Bangladesh will lock horns against Ireland for the third T20I, set to be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram at 1.30 PM IST. Bangladesh has already won the T20I series by winning the first two matches of three-match series now the side will look for a clean sweep. On the other hand, Ireland who was seen struggling in the series will aim to bounce back for the 3rd T20I match and end the series on a high.

TOSS – Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I toss will take place at 1 PM IST on Friday

Time – 1.30 PM IST, March 31, Friday.

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Litton Das

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (VC)

All-Rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C)

Bowlers: Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mark Adair.

Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Benjamin White, Matthew Humphreys, Fionn Hand, Thomas Mayes

