BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, First T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bangladesh vs Ireland, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram 1.30 PM IST March 27, Monday

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, First T20I: Bangladesh will lock horns against Ireland for the first T20I match on March 27, Monday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram the game will start at 1.30 PM IST. Bangladesh has already beaten Ireland in the recently concluded ODI series now the hosts will look to repeat the same in the T20I match. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, BAN vs IRE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BAN vs IRE Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Bangladesh vs Ireland, Fantasy Playing Tips. BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, First T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bangladesh vs Ireland, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram 1.30 PM IST March 27, Monday

TOSS – Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I toss will take place on 1 PM IST on Monday

Time – 1.30 PM IST, March 27, Monday.

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Litton Das

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (VC)

All-Rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C)

Bowlers: Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mark Adair.

BAN vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Ben White

