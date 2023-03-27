BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, First T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bangladesh vs Ireland, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram 1.30 PM IST March 27, Monday
BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, First T20I: Bangladesh will lock horns against Ireland for the first T20I match on March 27, Monday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram the game will start at 1.30 PM IST. Bangladesh has already beaten Ireland in the recently concluded ODI series now the hosts will look to repeat the same in the T20I match.
TOSS – Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I toss will take place on 1 PM IST on Monday
Time – 1.30 PM IST, March 27, Monday.
Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.
BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team
Wicket-Keeper: Litton Das
Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (VC)
All-Rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C)
Bowlers: Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mark Adair.
BAN vs IRE Probable Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Ben White
