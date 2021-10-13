BAN vs IRE Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup Warm-up Match

New Delhi: Bangladesh vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction T20 World Cup Warm-up Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s BAN vs IRE at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The excitement of T20 cricket continues as the T20 World Cup Warm-up Match between Bangladesh and Ireland is all set to get underway on Wednesday. The T20 World Cup Warm-up Match match between BAN vs IRE will begin at 11:30 AM IST on October 14. Ireland and Bangladesh will lock horns warm-up match tune-up to the mega T20 World Cup. Bangladesh will look to get back to winning ways after losing their first warm-up match against Sri Lanka. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for T20 World Cup Warm-up Match – BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh vs Ireland Dream11 Tips, BAN vs IRE Probable Playing XIs, BAN vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – T20 World Cup Warm-up Match.Also Read - DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: Captain, Vice-Captain - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 13 Wednesday

TOSS: The T20 World Cup Warm-up Match toss between Bangladesh and Ireland will take place at 11:00 AM IST on October 14 Also Read - KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction National T20 Cup 2021 FINAL: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab, Probable Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Gaddafi Stadium 8 PM IST October 13 Wednesday

Time: 11:30 AM IST Also Read - LJU vs SIB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ECS T10 Croatia Match 12: Captain, Vice-Captain- Ljubljana vs Split India Brodosplit, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T10 at Hotel Resnik Ground at 6:30 PM IST October 13 Wednesday

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2, Abu Dhabi

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Liton Das, Kevin O’Brien, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie

All-rounders: Mahmudullah, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh

Bowlers: Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Craig Young

Bangladesh vs Ireland Squads

Bangladesh: Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Musfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shamim Hossain, Aminul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mahmudullah

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Neil Rock (wk), Mark Adair, Ben White, Craig Young, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAN Dream11 Team/ IRE Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Prediction/ Bangladesh vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips T20 World Cup Warm-up Match/ Online Cricket Tips and more.