BAN vs NZ 1st Test, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Match Online And On TV

BAN vs NZ 1st Test, Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand in India.

BAN vs NZ 1st Test, Live Streaming: Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh team will take on Tim Southee’s New Zealand in the first Test match of the two-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, starting from November 28. This match can also mark the return of Kane Williamson to red-ball cricket after being away due to injury. This is the first assignment for both teams after the recently concluded ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The Kiwi side made it into the semis. However, despite not making it into the top 4, Bangladesh would be happy that they managed to ensure their qualification in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test in India

What time is Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test match?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be played on Tuesday (November 28) from 9:00 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test match going to be played?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

Where can I watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test match on TV ?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can I get live stream of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test match?

Live streaming of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shahadat Hossain, Hasan Murad, Naeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee(c), Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Will Young, Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell

