BAN vs NZ 2nd Test, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test Cricket Match Online And On TV

BAN vs NZ 2nd Test, Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand in India.

BAN vs NZ (credit: Twitter)

BAN vs NZ 2nd Test, Live Streaming: Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh team will take on Tim Southee’s New Zealand in the second and final Test match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, on December 6. The hosts are leading the series 1-0 after their historic win in the first Test and they will have the opportunity to clean sweep the Kiwis in the second Test. On the other hand, New Zealand need to win this match at all costs, to avoid a series loss. Even if the match gets drawn, Bangladesh will win the series. This can be an extremely huge moment for Bangladesh’s red-ball cricket legacy.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test in India

What time is Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test match?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will be played on Wednesday (December 6) from 9:00 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test match going to be played?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Where can I watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test match on TV?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can I get live stream of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test match?

Live streaming of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shahadat Hossain, Hasan Murad, Naeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee(c), Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Will Young, Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell

