BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Bangladesh vs New Zealand 5th T20I

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's BAN vs NZ at Shere Bangla Stadium, Dhaka: With series already in the bag, Bangladesh will look to experiment with their playing 11 against New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 5th T20I will begin at 3:30 PM IST. Bangladesh sealed the series 3-1 with one game still to be played. This is their second T20I series win in a row. The Bangla tigers are making full use of the spin-friendly conditions and bowled out New Zealand for the second time in this series. New Zealand, on the other hand, played their heart out in a win must game, but weren't able to defend the smallest of targets. Here is the Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, BAN vs NZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction 5th T20I, Probable Playing 11s Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I.

TOSS: The 5th T20I match toss between Bangladesh vs New Zealand will take place at 3 PM (IST) – September 10, Friday.

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla Stadium, Dhaka.

BAN vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tom Latham

Batsmen – Mahmudullah, Henry Nicholls, Mohammad Naim-Sheikh

All-rounders – Shakib Al Hasan (C), Cole McConchie, Mahedi Hasan, Rachin Ravindra (VC)

Bowlers – Mustafizur Rahman, Ajaz Patel, Mohammad Saifuddin

BAN vs NZ Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed/Shoriful Islam.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Latham (C/wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie, Hamish Bennett, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner.

BAN vs NZ SQUADS

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Aminul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain.

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen, Tom Latham (wk/C), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett, Doug Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ben Sears.

