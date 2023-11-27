Home

Sports

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s Bangladesh vs New Zealand at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s Bangladesh vs New Zealand at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction 1st Test: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BAN vs NZ, Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand (credit: Twitter)

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, 1st Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto’s Bangladesh team is all set to compete against Tim Southee-led New Zealand in the first Test match of the two-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, starting from November 28. The match can also mark the return of star batter Kane Williamson in red-ball cricket after being away due to an injury. This is the first time both teams will be returning to action after the recently concluded ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The Black Caps made it into the top four. However, despite not making it into the semis, Bangladesh would be happy that they managed to ensure their spot in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Trending Now

BAN vs NZ Head To Head

Bangladesh and New Zealand have faced each other 17 times in Test cricket. In the 17 times, the two sides have faced each other, Bangladesh have been victorious only 1 time and the Black Caps have won 13 games with three games ending in no result.

You may like to read

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batters: Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Taijul Islam, Ajaz Patel

BAN vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Taijul Islam.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (WK), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (C), Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry.

Squads

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shahadat Hossain, Hasan Murad, Naeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee(c), Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Will Young, Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.