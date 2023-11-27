By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, 1st Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto’s Bangladesh team is all set to compete against Tim Southee-led New Zealand in the first Test match of the two-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, starting from November 28. The match can also mark the return of star batter Kane Williamson in red-ball cricket after being away due to an injury. This is the first time both teams will be returning to action after the recently concluded ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The Black Caps made it into the top four. However, despite not making it into the semis, Bangladesh would be happy that they managed to ensure their spot in the Champions Trophy 2025.
BAN vs NZ Head To Head
Bangladesh and New Zealand have faced each other 17 times in Test cricket. In the 17 times, the two sides have faced each other, Bangladesh have been victorious only 1 time and the Black Caps have won 13 games with three games ending in no result.
Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team:
Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham
Batters: Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Najmul Hossain Shanto
All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra
Bowlers: Tim Southee, Taijul Islam, Ajaz Patel
BAN vs NZ Probable Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Taijul Islam.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (WK), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (C), Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry.
Squads
Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shahadat Hossain, Hasan Murad, Naeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee(c), Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Will Young, Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell
