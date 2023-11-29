BAN vs NZ: Kane Williamson Creates History, Becomes First New Zealand Batter To Hit Century In Four Consecutive Tests

Home

Kane Williamson smashed his 29th Test century on the second day of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

New Delhi: Star batter Kane Williamson created history after smashing his 29th Test century on the second day of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, on November 29. He has now become the first Kiwi batter to hit a century in four consecutive Tests and the second Kiwi batter to hit tons in three consecutive Test innings.

“Test century number 29 for Kane Williamson! He becomes the first New Zealand player to score a century in four consecutive Tests and the second New Zealand player, behind Andrew Jones, to score a century in three consecutive Test innings,” New Zealand Cricket tweeted from their official handle after Kane’s crucial ton.

Test century number 2️⃣9️⃣ for Kane Williamson! He becomes the first New Zealand player to score a century in four consecutive Tests and the second New Zealand player, behind Andrew Jones, to score a century in three consecutive Test innings 🏏#BANvNZ #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/1DA3TTMc0o — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 29, 2023

Kane Williamson has also equaled Indian batter Virat Kohli’s Test century tally after he slammed his 29th red-ball ton. Williamson reached the tally of 29 Test tons in his 95th Test match, 16 fewer than Virat Kohli, who managed the Test hundred numbers in 111 innings playing against West Indies. Williamson also equalled the tally of legendary Don Bradman, who had 29 centuries from 52 Test matches at the time of his retirement.

The former New Zealand skipper reached his ton in 189 balls before losing his wicket to Taijul Islam scoring 104 of 205 deliveries. This was also Williamson’s fourth successive century in Test cricket, after England and Sri Lanka earlier this year. Williamson, who made his debut for New Zealand in 2010, is also the highest run-getter in the test format with the most centuries under his name.

After getting all out for 310, Bangladesh bowlers chipped in early on Day 2 as they managed to get the top three Kiwis batter for just 98 runs on the board. The rescue inning came from Williamson who with Daryll Mitchell batted patiently and added runs on the board.

However, after a solid 66-run partnership Mitchell lost his wicket scoring 41 to Taijul Islam who later in the day claimed four key wickets. Williamson after scoring his century got bowled out to Islam as New Zealand struggled to add runs on the board. At the end of Day 2, New Zealand were 266 for 8.

