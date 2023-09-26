Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: New Zealand Restrict Bangladesh On 171

Home

live

Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Bangladesh VS New Zealand 171 (34.3) 39/0 (7.4) Run Rate: (Current: 5.09) NZ need 133 runs in 254 balls at 3.14 rpo Finn Allen 24 * (21) 5x4, 0x6 Will Young 11 (25) 2x4, 0x6 Hasan Mahmud (3.4-1-15-0) * Nasum Ahmed (1-0-4-0)

Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: After rain washed away the second ODI, hosts Bangladesh will look to level the series in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand which will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. On the other hand, New Zealand will look to boost their confidence for the ODI World Cup by winning the series in Dhaka. This will be the last clash for both teams before the ODI World Cup 2023.

BAN vs NZ Playing XIs

Here are the playing XIs for both teams:

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Zakir Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson(c), Trent Boult

