live

Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: New Zealand Restrict Bangladesh On 171

Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Updated: September 26, 2023 5:32 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates

Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: After rain washed away the second ODI, hosts Bangladesh will look to level the series in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand which will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. On the other hand, New Zealand will look to boost their confidence for the ODI World Cup by winning the series in Dhaka. This will be the last clash for both teams before the ODI World Cup 2023. 

BAN vs NZ Playing XIs

Here are the playing XIs for both teams:
 
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Zakir Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson(c), Trent Boult

Live Updates

  • Sep 26, 2023 5:32 PM IST

    LIVE Score BAN vs NZ, 3rd ODI Updates: 6 overs gone, New Zealand are now at 28/0. NZ 28/0 (6)

  • Sep 26, 2023 5:25 PM IST

    LIVE Score BAN vs NZ, 3rd ODI Updates: After 2 overs of maiden-run, New Zealand finally get runs on the board. 6 runs from the over. NZ 18/0 (4)

  • Sep 26, 2023 5:10 PM IST

    LIVE Score BAN vs NZ, 3rd ODI Updates: First over done and dusted! New Zealand with Fin Allen and Will Young are off to a good start, getting 12 runs on the board. NZ 12/0 (1)

  • Sep 26, 2023 5:04 PM IST

    LIVE Score BAN vs NZ, 3rd ODI Updates: We are back for the run-chase!!

  • Sep 26, 2023 4:49 PM IST

    LIVE Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Trent Boult at the Break | The Bangladeshi batsmen came out with a lot of positivity, we stuck to the plans and managed to take wickets throughout the innings. Still got to bat well. I can’t remember the pitches from 2013, I remember it being very hot. Used wicket (today), same wicket as the other day. It was quite slow, it was about adapting from our point of view. We’ve got a big stint with international cricket coming up in the sub-continent. Good learnings on a wicket that didn’t offer too much. Everyone saw how well the spinners bowled in the second game. Pace bowlers still play a big role on wickets like this. Runs on the board is still runs on the board, Bangladesh are a quality side, they know how to bowl in these conditions. We won’t be taking it lightly.

  • Sep 26, 2023 4:40 PM IST

    Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: That was all-out. It was a spectacular performance by New Zealand bowlers as they restricted Bangladesh on such a low total and now the onus is on batters, how they will perform for the chase. The score is low and it will surely boost the confidence for New Zealand.

    BAN 171 (34.3)

  • Sep 26, 2023 4:35 PM IST

    Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Two runs and a wicket, New Zealand will now look to scalp one more wicket in the game. It seems like the visitors will easily win the match.

    BAN 171/9 (34)

  • Sep 26, 2023 4:33 PM IST

    Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Yes, Nasum Ahmed departs and New Zealand is just a wicket away to all-out the hosts. Khaled Ahmed has now come to bat.

    BAN 171/9 (33.4)

  • Sep 26, 2023 4:31 PM IST

    Is Nasum Out? Review for stumping underway…

  • Sep 26, 2023 4:29 PM IST

    Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: That was some quality bowling by Rachin Ravindra, Wicket and a maiden over. Bangladesh is now saving wickets.
    BAN 169/8 (33)

