Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Quick Wickets Put Pressure On Bangladesh

Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Updated: September 26, 2023 2:33 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: After rain washed away the second ODI, hosts Bangladesh will look to level the series in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand which will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. On the other hand, New Zealand will look to boost their confidence for the ODI World Cup by winning the series in Dhaka. This will be the last clash for both teams before the ODI World Cup 2023. 

BAN vs NZ Playing XIs

Here are the playing XIs for both teams:
 
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Zakir Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson(c), Trent Boult

  • Sep 26, 2023 2:33 PM IST

    Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Eight runs from the eighth over and Bangladesh is reviving from the breakthroughs.
    BAN 48/3 (8)

  • Sep 26, 2023 2:28 PM IST

    Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Seven overs are done, and Bangladesh managed to score five runs. Shanto is taking time as the side loose early wickets.

    BAN 40/3 (7)

  • Sep 26, 2023 2:23 PM IST

    Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Mushfiqur Rahim joins captain Najmul Hossain Shanto for the total. That was again a good over for New Zealand.

    BAN 35/3 (6)

  • Sep 26, 2023 2:21 PM IST

    Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Now, it seems like Bangladesh is recovering from the early blows as Towhid Hridoy and Najmul Hossain Shanto are working hard for the partnership but Adam Milne strikes again as Towhid Hridoy is going back to the pavallion after scoring 18 runs.

    BAN 35/3 (5.3)

  • Sep 26, 2023 2:15 PM IST

    Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Five overs are done and dusted, that was a good over for New Zealand as Boult just gave five runs. The Pacers are looking confident after the early breakthrough.
    BAN 29/2 (5)

  • Sep 26, 2023 2:12 PM IST

    Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Bangladesh need more overs like this to win the game against New Zealand. both Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy are looking for a partnership.

  • Sep 26, 2023 2:11 PM IST

    Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Four overs are done and dusted, New Zealand is currently dominating the game. Bangladesh is on the back foot. 10 runs from the over.
    BAN 24/2 (4)

  • Sep 26, 2023 2:07 PM IST

    Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Six runs and a wicket from the over, Bangladesh is on the backfoot as they lose two wickets in quick succession. Hosts are looking for a partnership.

    BAN 14/2 (3)

  • Sep 26, 2023 2:04 PM IST

    Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: WICKET!! That was a brilliant catch by Caught by Finn Allen!!. Bangladesh is in trouble now.

  • Sep 26, 2023 2:02 PM IST

    Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Well, that was a great over for New Zealand as he scalped a wicket and just gave two runs.
    BAN 8/1 (2)

