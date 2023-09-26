Home

Sports

Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Quick Wickets Put Pressure On Bangladesh

live

Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Quick Wickets Put Pressure On Bangladesh

Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Bangladesh 49/3 (8.3) Run Rate: (Current: 5.76) Last Wicket: Towhid Hridoy c Will Young b Adam Milne 18 (17) - 35/3 in 5.3 Over Najmul Hossain Shanto (C) 18 * (17) 3x4, 0x6 Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 1 (7) 0x4, 0x6 Ish Sodhi (0.3-0-1-0) * Adam Milne (4-0-26-2)

Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates

Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: After rain washed away the second ODI, hosts Bangladesh will look to level the series in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand which will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. On the other hand, New Zealand will look to boost their confidence for the ODI World Cup by winning the series in Dhaka. This will be the last clash for both teams before the ODI World Cup 2023.

Trending Now

BAN vs NZ Playing XIs

Here are the playing XIs for both teams:

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Zakir Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson(c), Trent Boult

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES