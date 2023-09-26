Top Recommended Stories

Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Bangladesh Aim To Level Series

Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Updated: September 26, 2023 12:39 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: After rain washed away the second ODI, hosts Bangladesh will look to level the series in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand which will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. On the other hand, New Zealand will look to boost their confidence for the ODI World Cup by winning the series in Dhaka. This will be the last clash for both teams before the ODI World Cup 2023. 

Squads

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson(c), Trent Boult, Blair Tickner, Dane Cleaver, Adam Milne, Dean Foxcroft

Live Updates

  • Sep 26, 2023 12:39 PM IST

    Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: New Zealand might change their playing XI as the side already won one ODI and now they don’t want to take any risk ahead of the World Cup.

  • Sep 26, 2023 12:35 PM IST

    Live Score BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Updates: This will be the last clash for both teams after this both teams will play in the ODI World Cup where New Zealand will face England on October 5 and Bangladesh will face Afghanistan for their opener clash of the tournament.

  • Sep 26, 2023 12:08 PM IST

    This will be the last chance for Bangladesh to level the series aginst New Zealand.

  • Sep 26, 2023 11:52 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd ODI which will be played at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

