BAN vs NZ Live Streaming, 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV in India

Here are the details of when and where to watch the 1st ODI match between Bangladesh and New Zealand online and on TV in India

BAN vs NZ Live Streaming, 1st ODI: All You Need To Know

BAN vs NZ Live Streaming, 1st ODI: Bangladesh will lock horns against New Zealand for the 1st ODI of 3 ODI match series which will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium on Dhaka Dhaka. This series will be important for both teams considering the upcoming ODI World Cup which will be played in India. Both teams will be keen to get their best combinations ahead of the tournament. Bangladesh holds the seventh spot in the ICC ODI rankings, while New Zealand is placed sixth.

Some of the key players of both teams are rested to look after their workload and also test their bench strength ahead of the World Cup.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the 1st ODI match between Bangladesh and New Zealand online and on TV in India:

When Will the 1st ODI match between Bangladesh and New Zealand played?

The First ODI match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will take place on September 21, Thursday.

Where will the 1st ODI match Bangladesh vs New Zealand be played?

The 1st ODI match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

When will the 1st ODI match between Bangladesh and New Zealand begin?

The 1st ODI match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will begin at 12 PM IST on Thursday.

Where we can watch the 1st ODI Match between Bangladesh and New Zealand On TV?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand match will not be televised on any network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand First ODI match?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Squads

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson(c), Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver, Blair Tickner

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das(c), Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Tanzid Hasan, Nurul Hasan

