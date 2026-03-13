Home

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd ODI Predicted Playing 11: Haris Rauf IN, Mohammad Rizwan may…, Mustafizur Rahman to…

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd ODI: Pakistan cricket team will look to make some changes for the must-win second game against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.

Haris Rauf is set to return to Pakistan playing 11 for 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh in Mirpur on Friday. (Photo: IANS)

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd ODI Predicted 11: Pakistan cricket team were humiliated by Bangladesh in the opening game of the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Pakistan were hammered by eight wickets by Bangladesh and are now getting ready to take them on again in the second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.

It is a must-win clash for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Pakistan team as a loss will hand Bangladesh an unassailable 2-0 series lead with one match remaining. The poor show in the ODI game comes on the back of their lacklustre showing in the T20 World Cup 2026 where they failed to reach the semifinals and won only one game in the Super 8 stages.

The visitors introduced four debutants in the opening match against Bangladesh and all of them failed to fire, including T20 World Cup 2026 campaign’s highest run-getter Sahibzada Farhan. Pakistan may look to bring back pacer Haris Rauf into the playing 11 for the must-win clash at the expense of Mohammad Wasim, who look less than impressive in the first ODI.

Rauf has not played for Pakistan since been dropped after the Asia Cup 2025 final loss to India. Although he was one of the leading wicket-takers in Big Bash League 2025-26 campaign, he was still not picked by any franchise in The Hundred 2026 Player Auction on Thursday.

The pressure will be high on former Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan as well, who failed with the bat in the first ODI – dismissed for just 10 by Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana. The home team led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz are unlikely to make too many changes in the playing 11 after a comprehensive win with almost 35 overs to spare in the first match.

Rana was the pick of the bowlers, claiming his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket and rattled the Pakistan batters with his pace. Skipper Miraz also chipped in with three wickets with the ball, to bundle out Pakistan for only 114 in the first innings.

Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan got them home in double quick time with his quick-fire 67 featuring 5 massive sixes.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz reflects on the 1st ODI, discusses his bowling performance, and shares his expectations for the next match against Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/1zqnewgEZF — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 12, 2026

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd ODI Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim/Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

