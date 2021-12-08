Dhaka, Dec 8: Sajid Khan was in sensational form on Wednesday as his brilliant spell with the ball helped Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and eight runs in the second and Final test to clinch the 2-match series 2-0 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.Also Read - Viral Video: Pakistan Driver & His Assistant Stop Train to Buy Dahi, Suspended | Watch

Pakistan are now placed at 2nd position in the WTC Championship standings with a win percentage of 75.

Bangladesh started the day on 76/7 in the first innings with Taijul Islam, who was yet to get off the mark, and Shakib Al Hasan on 23.

Sajid Khan, who had bothered the hosts the previous day by bagging six wickets, continued from where he had left off. In his first over of the day, he took his wickets tally of the innings to seven with Taijul failing to defend a slider. Shaheen Afridi joined the celebrations in the next over, knocking over Khaled Ahmed for a duck.

Soon, Sajid wrapped up Bangladesh’s first innings on 87 with the dismissal of Shakib (33). He finished with figures of 15-4-42-8 – Pakistan’s fourth-best bowling figures in a Test innings.

With the visitors already 213 runs ahead, and with two full sessions remaining, they enforced a follow-on in the hope of churning out a result in their favour.

In their second innings, Bangladesh lost the wicket of opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy in the third over as Hasan Ali cleaned him up for 6. The first wicket sparked a top-order collapse as Bangladesh lost two wickets in the next two overs – Shadman Islam (2) was trapped in front by Shaheen and Hasan struck in a similar fashion with Mominul Haque (7) out lbw.

A couple of overs later, the hosts faced another blow when Shaheen had Najmul Hossain Shanto caught for 6, leaving Bangladesh reeling at 25/4. The onus was then on the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das and the duo combined for a much-needed stand of unbeaten 47 in the morning session to take their side to lunch at 72/4.

Post lunch, Das resumed the proceedings in style with a boundary on the first ball of the afternoon session off Sajid. Both the batters looked settled at the crease, and on a mission to carry their side to a draw.

However, a few overs later, Sajid struck again. Das, in an attempt to pull a short ball, played straight into the hands of the square leg fielder, Fawad Alam, who fumbled first but caught it safely the second time. The Bangladesh batter looked dejected, making a long walk back to the dugout after missing out on a fifty by five runs.

Rahim was then joined by the reliable Shakib. While Rahim stayed firm at the crease from one end, Shakib occasionally accelerated the scoreboard with boundaries. The duo’s partnership was approaching the 50-run mark, but Bangladesh lost Rahim on the stroke of Tea. Shakib hit the ball towards short mid-wicket and called for a single that had Rahim run out for 48.

With only four wickets in hand in the final session, Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan were leading Bangladesh’s charge to keep their hopes of a draw alive. However, Pakistan were determined to win. Their skipper Babar Azam claimed his first wicket in international cricket, dismissing Mehidy lbw for a 70-ball 14, and bringing an end to a crucial 51-run stand.

One brought two more for Pakistan as the hosts lost Shakib and Khaled Ahmed in quick succession. Sajid cleaned up Shakib for a well-made 63, and in his next over he snared Khaled’s wicket. He later also claimed the final wicket of Taijul Islam, wrapping up the hosts’ second innings for 205.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 300/4 decl in 1st innings (Babar Azam 76, Azhar Ali 56; Taijul Islam 2-73) beat Bangladesh 87 in 1st innings(Sajid Khan 8-42) & 205 in 2nd innings (f/o)(Shakib al Hasan 63; Sajid Khan 4-86)by an innings and eight runs.

(With Inputs From IANS)