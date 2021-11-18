BAN vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BAN vs PAK at Shere Bangla National Stadium: While the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup 2021 concluded just a few days ago, team management and the boards would have started planning for the 2022 event. After all, the next edition of the gala tournament is less than a year away. Bangladesh and Pakistan would be kick-starting their preparation against each other with a three-match T20I series, starting from November 19. Although Bangladesh endured a horrendous run in this year's global tournament, they must back themselves to beat Pakistan as they are the host of this series. Notably, the Bangla Tigers defeated teams like Australia and New Zealand at home earlier this year. Hence, Pakistan can't afford to be complacent. However, the home team has many issues to look upon as they lost all five games in the Super-12 stage of this year's global tournament.

TOSS: The T20I toss between Bangladesh and Pakistan will take place at 1:00 PM IST – November 19.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium.

BAN vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Saif Hassan, Mahmudullah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mahedi Hasan, Shaheen Afridi, Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed.

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan, Vice-captain: Babar Azam.

BAN vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan (wk), Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf/Usman Qadir, Shaheen Afridi.

BAN vs PAK Squads

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wicket-keeper), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shohidul Islam, Akbar Ali.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir.