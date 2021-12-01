Dhaka: There is some good news coming for Bangladesh even after losing the first Test to Pakistan. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been declared fit and will be available for selection in the second and final Test starting December 4. Along with Shakib, fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who was ruled out of the first Test due to a finger injury, he sustained during the third T20I against Pakistan has also recovered in time to be fit for the final Test.Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention: KL Rahul Didn't Wish To Be Retained As He Wanted To Go Back To The Auction; Says Anil Kumble

Shakib had failed to recover from his hamstring injury in time for the Chattogram Test that Bangladesh lost to Pakistan by eight wickets. Apart from the first Test, he also missed the T20I series against Pakistan and the last couple of matches in the T20 World Cup. Also Read - We Did It Together Bro: Rachin Ravindra to Ajaz Patel As They Discuss Nerves

Meanwhile, Mohammad Naim, the T20 specialist, makes his first appearance in the Test squad, an Espncricinfo report said. Also Read - Pakistan Crush Bangladesh by Eight Wickets; Take 1-0 Lead in Test Series

🇧🇩 Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed will be available for Bangladesh for second test against Pakistan starting 4Dec at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium Dhaka. #BANvPAK — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) November 30, 2021

The new inclusions make it a 20-man squad for the Dhaka Test as nobody was dropped out from the side named for the opening match.

Squad for second Test: Mominul Haque (capt), Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Khaled Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Mohammad Naim

(With IANS Inputs)