Dhaka, Dec 6: The third day of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test match was called off on Monday because of the persistent down pour at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.Also Read - WTC 2021-23 Points Table Latest Update After IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Team India Climbs to 3rd Spot; Sri Lanka Maintain Top Position

Due to the effects of cyclone Jawad, the pitch was never off covers as the third day was called off with Pakistan batting. The weather forecast is expected to be better on the 4th day of the ongoing Test. Also Read - Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Afridi Makes it to top-5 in ICC Test Rankings For First Time

Unfortunately, day three of the second #BANvPAK Test has been abandoned due to persistent rain 🌧️#WTC23 pic.twitter.com/bvRFRj43x3 — ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2021

Also Read - Chris Gayle Blames T20 Openers For Killing the Entertainment in T20 Cricket

No play on day-three🙁 https://t.co/h9uWYzky4Y — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 6, 2021

“Unfortunately, day three of the second #BANvPAK Test has been abandoned due to persistent rain,” ICC tweeted.

Earlier on the second day, persistent rain and wet outfield ensured only 6.2 overs were bowled during the course of Day 2 of the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Dhaka.

In the revised second session, the visitors had progressed to 188 for 2 — Babar Azam (71 not out) and Azhar Ali (52 not out) stitched an unbeaten 118-run stand — before the heavens once again opened up. The opening duo have added 118 runs for the third wicket so far in the match. Taijul Islam is the only wicket-taker for Bangladesh as he dismissed Pakistan openers — Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique. The umpires eventually decided to call the play off for the day as there were puddles on the ground and the light too wasn’t great.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 188/2 (Babar Azam 71 not out, Azhar Ali 52 not out; Taijul Islam 2/49) vs Bangladesh .

(With Inputs From IANS)