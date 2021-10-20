BAN vs PNG Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea Dream11 Team Prediction ICC T20 World Cup 2021- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BAN vs PNG at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Papua New Guinea: In match no. 9 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tournament, Bangladesh will take on Papua New Guinea in a must-win contest at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Thursday. The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 BAN vs PNG match will start at 3:30 PM IST – October 21. Bangladesh kept their chances of qualifying into Super 12 stages alive with a win over Oman by 26 runs. After a shocking loss against Scotland in the campaign opener, Bangladesh have got plenty of confidence with a win over hosts Oman. Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, will not make it to the next round as they lost both their matches against Oman and Scotland. Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BAN vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction, BAN vs PNG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, BAN vs PNG Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2021.Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: MS Dhoni's Masterclass To Pant is A Real Unacademy 'Cracking the Game' Moment For Upcoming Keepers

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 toss between Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea will take place at 3 PM IST – October 21. Also Read - IND vs AUS Warm-up Match, T20 World Cup 2021 Report: Rohit Sharma, Bowlers Shine as India Thrash Australia by 9 Wickets in Dubai

Time: 3:30 PM IST. Also Read - NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cyprus Match 21 And 22: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints - Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Ypsonas Ground at 9:30 PM IST October 20 Wednesday

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

BAN vs PNG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters – Naim Sheikh, Sese Bau, Mahmudullah

All-rounders – Shakib Al Hasan (C), Assad Vala, Mahedi Hasan, Charles Amini

Bowlers – Mustafizur Rahman (VC), Chad Soper, Mohammad Saifuddin

BAN vs PNG Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Musfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (C), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Simon Atai, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana.

BAN vs PNG Live Streaming Details, TV Broadcast

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

BAN vs PNG Squads

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (Captain), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain.

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (Captain), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Chad Soper, Nosaina Pokana, Kabua Morea, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu, Jack Gardner.

