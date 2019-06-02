Ban vs SA: Not only did Bangladesh stage an upset by beating South Africa by 21 runs, but also became the first sub-continental team to beat South Africa in three ICC World Cup games. South Africa beat Bangladesh (in Dhaka) by over 200 runs in 2011, rolling them for 78. In the 8 years since they’ve played 119 more ODIS, in the last 4 years they’ve won more than half of them. South Africa are to blame themselves as they were not only sloppy in the field but the bowlers also became too predictable as they kept on bowling short.

The usual culprits, Shakib and Mushfiqur rose to the occasion stitching a record 142-run stand, which is a Bangladeshi record in CWC’s. South Africa fell 21 runs short but apart from Faf du Plessis, other batsmen lacked the fight and that seemed to have been their undoing.

Bangladesh on the other hand, scripted history as they registered their highest ever ODI total when they scored 330/6 batting first.

Here is how Twitterati hailed the rise of the tigers:

What a day for Bangladesh to score their highest ever one day total,in their opening match of the 2019 World Cup. They were excellent tactically as well and South Africa simply did not have enough firepower in the end. #SAvBAN — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 2, 2019

#RISEOFTHETIGERS BANGLADESH WIN BY 21 RUNS! What a day for the Tigers – they hit their highest-ever ODI total before some impressive bowling saw them home 👏 👏 👏 #SAvBAN SCORECARD 👇 https://t.co/6wY1jYPAUQ pic.twitter.com/Fd8DlQwLD9 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 2, 2019

Bangl performing well above their world ranking of 7th. Massive support in the stands. It’s a long group stage but what a start to their @cricketworldcup. 🔥 🐅 #SAvBAN — AlisonMitchell (@AlisonMitchell) June 2, 2019

Bangladesh are re-confirming what we’ve known for a few years now. They are a team showing that they are a genuine force in the World game. — ian bishop (@irbishi) June 2, 2019

Congratulations to entire Bangladesh team and their #Panwadi captain for playing brilliant cricket to win the match #SAvsBD today! #CWC19 #ICCWorldCup2019 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 2, 2019

Congratulations Bangladesh. Outstanding with bat and ball

May you grow from strength to strength. Great work ethic — Bilal 🇿🇦 (@billz_25) June 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Shakib al Hasan bagged the Man of the match for his brilliant show with the bat as he scored 75 off 84 balls and then picked up the crucial wicket of Aiden Markram. The win will give Bangladesh massive confidence having defeated a top team. On the other hand, the Proteas will have to rethink their strategies before they lock horns with Team India on June 5 at Southampton.