Ban vs SA: Not only did Bangladesh stage an upset by beating South Africa by 21 runs, but also became the first sub-continental team to beat South Africa in three ICC World Cup games. South Africa beat Bangladesh (in Dhaka) by over 200 runs in 2011, rolling them for 78. In the 8 years since they’ve played 119 more ODIS, in the last 4 years they’ve won more than half of them. South Africa are to blame themselves as they were not only sloppy in the field but the bowlers also became too predictable as they kept on bowling short.
The usual culprits, Shakib and Mushfiqur rose to the occasion stitching a record 142-run stand, which is a Bangladeshi record in CWC’s. South Africa fell 21 runs short but apart from Faf du Plessis, other batsmen lacked the fight and that seemed to have been their undoing.
Bangladesh on the other hand, scripted history as they registered their highest ever ODI total when they scored 330/6 batting first.
Meanwhile, Shakib al Hasan bagged the Man of the match for his brilliant show with the bat as he scored 75 off 84 balls and then picked up the crucial wicket of Aiden Markram. The win will give Bangladesh massive confidence having defeated a top team. On the other hand, the Proteas will have to rethink their strategies before they lock horns with Team India on June 5 at Southampton.