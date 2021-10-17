BAN vs SCO Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup

Bangladesh vs Scotland Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's BAN vs SCO at Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Oman: Bangladesh face off Scotland in the second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Bangladesh will be heading into the game with two back to back losses in the warm-up matches, whereas Scotland will be high on confidence ahead of the fixture as they won both of their warm-up games against the Netherlands and Namibia respectively. Here is the T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BAN vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, BAN vs SCO Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, BAN vs SCO Playing 11s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bangladesh vs Scotland, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 World Cup.

Time: 7.30 PM IST. Also Read - It's Hard to Look Past Tabraiz Shamsi as The Best Spinner in T20 World Cup: Samuel Badree

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Oman. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin Has Been Rewarded For Reviving His White Ball Skills, Says Virat Kohli

BAN vs SCO My Dream11 Team

Calum MacLoed, Michael Leask, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, George Munsey, Calum MacLoed, Afif Hossain, Mark Watt, Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed.

Captain: Calum MacLoed, Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan.

BAN vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah.

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer, Matthew Cross, Calum MacLeod, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal.

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahi, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Muztafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmad, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Dylan Budge, Ollie Hairs, George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Josh Davey, Calum MacLoed, Alasdair Evans, Matthew Cross, Craig Wallace, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Chris Greaves, Bradley Wheal.