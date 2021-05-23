Three members of the Sri Lankan contingent have tested positive for COVID-19, hours before the opening ODI against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Sunday. Sri Lanka is scheduled to play three ODIs against hosts Bangladesh starting on Friday. The second and third game are slated for May 25 and 28. The website also stated that the Bangladesh Cricket Board has ruled out the possibility of the match being called off. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Stunning Selfie, Asks Fans Not To Lose Hope Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the Sri Lankan contingent are currently awaiting a second RT-PCR test. The first ODI, scheduled for later today, is unlikely to be called off, according to Bangladesh Cricket Board – BCB – officials. The three-match ODI series is part of the World Cup Super League.

Sri Lanka men's team arrived in Dhaka on May 16, and then the side completed a three-day quarantine ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh.

After the conclusion of the ODI series on May 28, the Sri Lankan team will depart on the following day. This will be Bangladesh’s third ODI series within the ICC’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Bangladesh elected to bat first. Catch the live action on Channel Eye, Dialog TV Channel 1, Peo TV Channel 20#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/2uFbZyfJf2 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 23, 2021



According to some other reports, Chaminda Vaas is the bowling coach in question, while the two infected players are Isuru Udana and Shiran Fernando.

They are currently in sixth place after defeating West Indies 3-0 at home in January.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh recently played a two-match Test series, which was won by the former. Sri Lanka had defeated Bangladesh by 209 runs in the second Test, while the first ended in a draw.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Kusal Perera – Captain, Kusal Mendis – VC, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando.