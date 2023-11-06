Angelo Mathews ‘Timed Out’ Against Bangladesh In ODI World Cup 2023, What Does The Rule Say? Check Deets

Home

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews became the first player in ODIs to get out by 'Timed Out'

New Delhi: The ODI World Cup 2023 witnessed one of the rarest forms of dismissals in cricket, Angelo Mathew was given ‘Timed Out’ during the ongoing clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on November 6.

What Is ‘Timed Out’ Rule In Cricket

ICC rule for timed out – “After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.”

