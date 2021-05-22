BAN vs SL Dream11 Tips And Prediction 1st ODI

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction 1st ODI – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s BAN vs SL at Sher-e-Bangla. The excitement of ODI cricket resumes as 1st ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is all set to get underway on Sunday. The 1st ODI match between BAN vs SL will begin at 12.30 PM IST – May 23, Sunday. Both teams will look to start the series on a positive note to prove their supremacy. Bangladesh will be well equipped with players like Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman in the squad, who recently have game time in IPL 2021. While Sri Lanka who are going through a rejuvenation process will look to get the better of Bangladesh to gain some momentum. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 1st ODI – BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Tips, BAN vs SL Probable Playing XIs, BAN vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 1st ODI. Also Read - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2021 ODI Series: Full Schedule, Squads, Match Timings, Telecast And Live Streaming Details And All You Need to Know

TOSS: The 1st ODI toss between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will take place at 12:00 AM IST, May 23, Sunday Also Read - Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman Return as Bangladesh Name Squad For First Two ODIs Versus Sri Lanka

Time: 12.30 PM IST Also Read - Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh Coach Steve Rhodes Questions Logic of no Reserve Days After Aus vs Ban Gets Called Off

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Kusal Parera (VC), Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters – Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Tamim Iqbal, Saumya Sarkar

All-rounders – Shakib-al-Hasan (C), Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers – Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohammad Saifuddin

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, M Saifuddin

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Pathum Nissanka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, M Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Sri Lanka squad: Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Pathum Nissanka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Ashen Bandara, Ramesh Mendis, Shiran Fernando

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAN Dream11 Team/ SL Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Prediction/ Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips 1st ODI/ Online Cricket Tips and more.