Ban vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For BAN vs SL at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. Bangladesh were able to draw first blood in the three-match series as they won the first ODI by 33 runs. The Tigers veteran wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim scored a match-winning knock of 84 runs as Bangladesh were finally able to end their losing streak in the ODI format. The hosts will aim to clinch the series in the second game whereas Sri Lanka will look to draw level in the series after losing the first match. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 2nd ODI ODI – BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Tips, BAN vs SL Probable Playing XIs, BAN vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 2nd ODI.

TOSS: The 2nd ODI toss between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will take place at 12:00 AM IST, May 25, Tuesday.

Time: 12.30 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Kusal Parera, Mushfiqur Rahim (c)

Batters – Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Tamim Iqbal (vc), Saumya Sarkar

All-rounders – Shakib-al-Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers – Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohammad Saifuddin

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh’s Probable Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, M Saifuddin

Sri Lanka’s Probable Playing XI: Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Pathum Nissanka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, M Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Sri Lanka squad: Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Pathum Nissanka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Ashen Bandara, Ramesh Mendis, Shiran Fernando

