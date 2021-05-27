Ban vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Bangladesh was able to seal the three-match series after they won the second ODI by a gargantuan margin of 103 runs (DLS method) and thus took a 2-0 lead. The Tigers have come up with a collective effort so far and their skipper Tamim Iqbal believes that they are yet to nail the perfect performance thus far in the series. On the other hand, Sri Lanka has lacked in their batting effort. The visitors could only amass 140-9 in their 40 overs and there is no doubt that they will need to come up with a better batting show. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 3rd ODI ODI – BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Tips, BAN vs SL Probable Playing XIs, BAN vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 3rd ODI. Also Read - MUR vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited-Overs Cup - Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Munster Reds vs Northern Knights, 3:15 PM, 27th May

TOSS: The 3rd ODI toss between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will take place at 12:00 AM IST, May 28, Friday. Also Read - BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips 2nd ODI - Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 12:30 PM IST, 25th May

Time: 12.30 PM IST Also Read - CHE vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction Champions League 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable Playing XIs For Chelsea vs Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge, 12:30 AM IST, 6th May

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Kusal Parera, Mushfiqur Rahim (c)

Batters – Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Tamim Iqbal (vc), Saumya Sarkar

All-rounders – Shakib-al-Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers – Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohammad Saifuddin

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh’s Probable Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, M Saifuddin

Sri Lanka’s Probable Playing XI: Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Pathum Nissanka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, M Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Sri Lanka squad: Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Pathum Nissanka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Ashen Bandara, Ramesh Mendis, Shiran Fernando

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAN Dream11 Team/ SL Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Prediction/ Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips 3rd ODI/ Online Cricket Tips and more.