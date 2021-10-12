BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Predictions World T20 Warm-up

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction World T20 Warm-up- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BAN vs SL at Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi: In match no. 3 of World T20 Warm-up tournament, Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka at the Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The World T20 Warm-up BAN vs SL match will start at 7:30 PM IST – October 12. Bangladesh are high on confidence after winning their last 3 T20I series. On their home soil, they have beaten Australia and New Zealand comfortably by 4-1 and 3-2 respectively. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, got off an excellent start to their tour. They beat Oman in the two-match T20 series by 2-0. Here is the World T20 Warm-up Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, BAN vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, BAN vs SL Probable XIs World T20 Warm-up, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – World T20 Warm-up.

TOSS: The World T20 Warm-up toss between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will take place at 7 PM IST – October 12.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi.

BAN vs SL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Perera

Batters – Avishka Fernando (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Liton Das

All-rounders – Dasun Shanaka, Mahmudullah (VC), Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers – Akila Dananjaya, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed

BAN vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumar Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya.

BAN vs SL Squads

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah (Captain), Nurul Hasan (wk), Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga.

