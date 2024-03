Home

BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips 1st ODI: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Chattogram, March 13, Wednesday 2:00 PM IST

BAN vs SL Dream11, 1st ODI (Image: X)

BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips 1st ODI: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Chattogram, March 13, Wednesday 2:00 PM IST:

After losing the T20I series against Sri Lanka, hosts Bangladesh would like to bounce back in the ODI series. The first ODI takes place today at Chattogram and it is expected to be a high-scoring affair.

BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Kusal Mendis, Musfiqur Rahim

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Charitha Asalanka, Mahmudullah

All-rounders: Soumya Sarkar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Angelo Matthews

Bowler: Shoriful Islam

BAN vs SL Probable XIs:

BAN Probable XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam

SL Probable XI: Kusal Mendis (wk and c), Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Matthews, Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madhushanka

Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Anamul Haque, Litton Das(w), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis(w/c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara

