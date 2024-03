Home

BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips 1st T20I: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Sylhet, March 4, Monday 5:30 PM IST

BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips 1st T20I: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Sylhet, March 4, Monday 5:30 PM IST

BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips 1st T20I: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Sylhet, March 4, Monday 5:30 PM IST: It is the first game of the series and hence both teams will look to get off to a winning start. Also, this is the year of the T20 World Cup and hence all these games would be important.

BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Litton Das

Batters: Charith Asalanka, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah

All-rounders: Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Soumya Sarkar

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

PROBABLE PLAYING XI

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C), Towhid Hridoy, Anamul Haque Enam, N Sheikh, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam

Sri Lanka: N Dickwella, K Mendis (wk), S Samarawickrama, C Asalanka (C), A Mathews, D de Silva, D Shanaka, D Madushanka, M Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, B Fernando

BAN vs SL Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Sri Lanka Squad: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dasun Shanaka, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Kamindu Mendis

