BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips

BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips 1st Test Sri Lanka in Bangladesh 2022: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium May 15-19, Sunday 9:30 AM ISTAlso Read - BAN vs SL, 1st Test, Preview: Test Cricket Returns With Bangladesh Set To Take On Sri Lanka

Chattogram: After a brief lull, World Test Championship 2023 cricket returns with Bangladesh hosting Sri Lanka for a two-Test series beginning at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here on Sunday.The matches could prove to be a turning point for both sides, with Sri Lanka desperate to make a bid to move up the standings, and Bangladesh eager to make the most of the opportunity to climb from the eighth position they find themselves in on the nine-team table.This will be the first assignment for new Sri Lankan head coach Chris Silverwood after he stepped down as England’s chief coach in the wake of the Ashes debacle. He takes over from Mickey Arthur, who enjoyed a successful tenure with the Sri Lankan team. Silverwood is supported by assistant Naveed Nawaz, who himself put his name forward for the top role.A number of fringe Sri Lankan players could get the opportunity to impress the selectors as several players are either injured or have retired. In fact, Suranga Lakmal’s retirement could open the door for new faces to find their names on the team sheet when the captains meet for the toss. Also Read - COVID Forces Shakib Al Hasan Out Of Sri Lanka Test Series Opener

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BAN vs SL, Sri Lanka 1st Test, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Netherland Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – BAN vs SL 1st Test match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Fantasy Prediction – Sri Lanka in Bangladesh. Also Read - Shakib Al Hasan Returns as Bangladesh Announce Squad For First Test Against Sri Lanka

BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Details

TOSS: The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st test toss between BAN vs SL will take place at 9 AM IST.

Time – May 15, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

BAN vs SL Dream 11 Team

Tamim Iqbal, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Maheesh Theekhsana, Chamika Karunaratne, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Captain: Dimuth Karunaratne Vice Captain: Liton Das

BAN vs SL Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Shohidul Islam, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamil Mishara, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SL Dream11 Team/ BAN Dream11 Team/ Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction/ Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote and kind of gambling or batting please do it at your own risk.