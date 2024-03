Home

Sports

BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips 2nd ODI: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Chattogram, March 15, Wednesday 2:00 PM IST

BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips 2nd ODI: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Chattogram, March 15, Wednesday 2:00 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BAN vs SL, Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI. (Image: Twitter)

BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips 2nd ODI: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Chattogram, March 15, Wednesday 2:00 PM IST:

After losing the T20Is, hosts Bangladesh got the ODI series off to a winning start on Wednesday. Now, they have the chance to seal the series with another win over Sri Lanka when the two sides meet again at Chattogram on Friday. Can the Lankans get one back and force a decider?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BAN vs SL, Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips.

BAN vs SL Dream11:

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Pathum Nissanka, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto

Allrounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Mehidy Hasan, Janith Liyanage

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana

BAN vs SL Probable XI:

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: A Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, K Mendis (C), S Samarawickrama (wk), C Asalanka, J Liyanage, W Hasaranga, M Theekshana, D Madushanka, L Kumara, PM Liyanagamage

BAN vs SL Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Anamul Haque, Litton Das(w), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis(w/c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.