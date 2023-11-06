BAN vs SL FREE Live Streaming: Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match Live On Mobile APPs, TV And Laptop

Home

BAN vs SL Free Live Streaming: Check When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka CWC 2023 Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop for Free.

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka on November 6 for the 38th match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium Cricket Stadium, New Delhi.

New Delhi: Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka on November 6 for the 38th match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium Cricket Stadium, New Delhi. Bangladesh are in the 9th position with 2 points in the points table whereas Sri Lanka are on the 7th position of the table with 4 points. The weather conditions in Delhi have worsened in the past few days, with both teams canceling scheduled practice sessions due to poor air quality. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has looked around for expert advice from Delhi-based pulmonologist Randeep Guleria to estimate the pollution situation in the national capital.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India:

When will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match start?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at 2 PM IST.

Where will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match played?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

How we can watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 match for free on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming of BAN vs SL will be available for free on Disney+Hotstar on all android and apple devices.

Watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Live Streaming Outside India, here are the details:

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

BAN vs SL Squads

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage

Written by Akshat Jain

