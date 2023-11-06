Home

BAN vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews Dismisses Shakib Al Hasan, Taunts Bangladeshi Captain For ‘Timed-Out’ – WATCH Viral Video

After the match, Mathews was not at all happy with the decision in the first innings and slammed the Bangladesh team and Shakib Al Hasan for lack of common sense as he didn't waste any time and there was a malfunction in the gear only.

BAN vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews Dismisses Shakib Al Hasan, Taunts Bangladeshi Captain For 'Timed-Out' - WATCH Viral Video. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Angelo Mathews on Monday was not at all a happy man as the Sri Lanka cricketer was dismissed in the most bizarre fashion for wasting time, which goes by the name of ‘Timed-Out” in cricketing terms in an ICC World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh. The dismissal was conducted in accordance to the rules laid down by the ICC, but it sparked a huge controversy and debate surrounding the decision. The waiting time after dismissal of a batter is 2 minutes for the next batsman.

During the run-chase, Mathews removed Shakib Al Hasan in the nervy 80s and soon after taking the wicket, Matthews made a hand-gesture taunting Shakib with the ‘Timed-Out’ decision. The video has gone viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

“It was disgraceful from Shakib Al Hasan and Bangladesh. If they want to play cricket like that, there is something wrong drastically. Just disgraceful. Up to today I had a lot of respect for Shakib, but he lost all. We have video evidence, we will put it out later”, Matthews told at the post-match press conference.

Angelo Mathews giving reply to Shakib Al Hasan and Bangladesh. – This is going to be a big issue!pic.twitter.com/6RmK4hQ3H2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 6, 2023

Speaking of the match, Najmul Hossain Shanto (90) and Shakib Al Hasan (82) missed their centuries but helped Bangladesh record their second win, beating Sri Lanka by three wickets with 53 balls to spare.

Najmul Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan stitched together a 169-run partnership for the third wicket as Bangladesh scored 282/7 in 41.1 overs after bundling out Sri Lanka for 279 in 49.3 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

With this win, Bangladesh moved to seventh position with four points from two wins while Sri Lanka remained on four wickets from eight matches and in eighth position.

