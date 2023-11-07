Home

BAN vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Players Leave Field Without Handshakes; Angelo Mathews Says, ‘You Respect People Who Respect You’

The decision sparked a huge controversy on social media and during the course of the game, Angelo Mathews even taunted Shakib Al Hasan after sending him back to the pavilion.

BAN vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Players Leave Field Without Handshakes; Angelo Mathews Says, 'You Respect People Who Respect You'. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: During the ICC World Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday was a witness to a rare occasion in cricket as Lankan all-rounder, Angelo Matthews was dismissed for wasting time, in other words, ‘Timed-Out’. A player will be given marching orders if he or she fails to come to the crease as the new batter within 2 minutes of a dismissal. Mathews did come under the 2-minute limit but then later on he sent for backup as he went out with the wrong helmet. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealed for a time-out and the umpires as per the rule removed Mathews from the crease.

The decision sparked a huge controversy on social media and during the course of the game, Angelo Mathews even taunted Shakib Al Hasan after sending him back to the pavilion. The match then ended on a bitter note as not a single player from the Bangladesh or the Sri Lanka team came up for a friendly handshake. Clearly, no love lost between the Asian countries.

First time i witnessed A cricket match without handshakes at the end No Handshakes between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh players 🤝#AngeloMatthews Sara Ali Khan#ShakibAlHasan Ananya Pandey#srilankacricketboard Gill #SriLankaCricket press conference pic.twitter.com/kbl2rjiN1i — Rahul.S (@Rahulsarsar177) November 6, 2023

During the press-conference, Mathews didn’t hesitate to mince his words on both Shakib Al Hasan and the Bangladesh team and revealed that if someone shows respect, they will also return the favour. As a result, they didn’t even attempt for a handshake after the match.

Angelo Mathews said, “You respect people who respect you. Bangladesh first have to respect cricket and then demand respect, we all are ambassadors for cricket”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.