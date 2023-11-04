Home

After Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Cancel Training At Arun Jaitley Stadium Due To Delhi’s Air Pollution

Delhi has been experiencing 'severe' air pollution for the last few days, with an Air Quality Index between 300-400, which is rated 'very poor'.

Smoky haze engulfs the India Gate in New Delhi on Saturday. Delhi-NCR region is witnessing smog amid a surge in farm fires and unfavourable weather conditions leading to a spike in the air pollution levels. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: After Bangladesh, the Sri Lankan cricketers have reportedly cancelled their practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday in the Capital due to the increasing air pollution and AQI (Air Quality Index). Delhi is one of the two Indian cities which is experiencing higher AQI. Such has been the condition in Delhi that all government and primary schools were shut for two days. Already out of semifinal race, Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka on Monday.

Based on a CricketNext report, Sri Lanka were scheduled to train at 2 PM IST on Saturday but was called off. However, there has been no official confirmation from SLC. Bangladesh are scheduled to train from 6 PM. Outside the stadium, the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) has put truck-mounted water sprinklers to work to control the pollution.

🏭 The air quality level at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium is currently hazardous. ⭕ PM2.5 concentration in Delhi is presently 97.1 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value. A slight improvement in air quality is predicted over the next two days. However, there’s a… pic.twitter.com/NAjd9mgqrV — Numbers.lk (@numberslka) November 4, 2023

A day earlier, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had objected to playing the conditions while Bangladesh didn’t come out.

