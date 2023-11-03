Home

BAN vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh Cancel Practice In Delhi Due To Air Pollution

Bangladesh canceled their practice session ahead of the clash against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on November 6.

Bangladesh (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Shakib al Hasan-led Bangladesh is set to take on Kusal Mendis’ Sri Lanka in match 38 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on November 6. The Bangladesh team canceled their practice session in the capital due to high air pollution.

“We actually had a training session today, but due to worsening conditions, we didn’t take the chance. We have two more training days. Some of us developed coughing, so there’s a risk factor. We don’t want to get sick. We don’t know if things will improve, but we have training tomorrow. We want all the players to be fit for the important game coming up on November 6,” Mahmud said on Friday.

Shakib and company’s training session on Saturday is scheduled in the evening, while the session on Sunday will start at 2 pm. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma expressed concern over the worsening air quality in Mumbai and the rest of the country ahead of India’s World Cup match against Sri Lanka and said everyone must ensure that future generations can live “without any fear” in India. On the same day, the BCCI said it would not allow any fireworks for the remaining games in Mumbai and Delhi because of the degrading air quality.

Following the disgraceful defeat by a mammoth 302 runs against India on Thursday, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has called for an urgent and comprehensive explanation from the entire coaching staff and selectors.

After getting all out on a mere 50 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 finals, Sri Lanka yet again bundled out on 55 against India on Thursday. With just two wins in seven games Sri Lanka sits in the eighth position on the points table, with their semis hope almost getting over.

“SLC has expressed its deep concern and disappointment over the performance of the Sri Lanka National Team during the ongoing World Cup 2023, particularly the disappointing loss against India yesterday” SLC said in a statement.

“The World Cup 2023 is a prestigious event and the performance of the Sri Lanka National Team is a source of immense pride for the nation and cricket fans around the world. However, the recent overall performance and shocking defeats have raised significant questions about the team’s preparation, strategies and performance,” cricket’s governing body queried.

SLC said that the management never interfered with the hired professional staff to carry out their duties and responsibilities as per the norms and regulations.

“However, SLC firmly believes in accountability, transparency and the importance of addressing subject concerns promptly. The call for an explanation from the entire coaching staff is aimed at understanding the reasons behind the team’s disappointing performance and identifying areas for improvement,”.

