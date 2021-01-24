Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI

Bangladesh vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's BAN vs WI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram: In another high-voltage battle, Bangladesh will take on West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Monday. The high-intensity BAN vs WI 3rd ODI match will begin at 11 AM IST – January 25. After taking an unassailable lead in the three-match series, Bangladesh are back in action to complete the whitewash. In the first game, West Indies were bowled out for only 122, while they scored 148 runs in their second game. The Bangla Tigers chased the totals down without breaking much sweat on both occasions, thereby winning the series. With series done and dusted, the Caribbean cricketers should be able to play with a bit more freedom, while the hosts can also try out a few fresh faces. Jason Mohammed and Co. will be looking to upset the apple cart with a spirited performance, although it isn't as easy as said.

TOSS: The 3rd ODI match toss between Bangladesh vs West Indies will take place at 10.30 AM (IST) – January 25, Monday.

Time: 11 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

BAN vs WI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das

Batsmen – Rovman Powell, Jason Mohammad, Tamim Iqbal

All-rounders – Shakib-Al-Hasan (C), Kyle Mayers

Bowlers – Akeal Hosein, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (VC)

BAN vs WI Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman.

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Kjorn Ottley, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Andre McCarthy, Jason Mohammed (C), Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein.

BAN vs WI SQUADS

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam.

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Andre McCarthy, Jason Mohammed (C), Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Chemar Holder, Jahmar Hamilton, Keon Harding, Hayden Walsh, Kjorn Ottley.

