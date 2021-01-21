Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI

Bangladesh vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s BAN vs WI at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka: In another high-voltage battle, Bangladesh will take on West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Friday. The high-intensity BAN vs WI 2nd ODI match will begin at 11 AM IST – January 22. Bangladesh are back in international action following a long hiatus. And they started off with a win in the first ODI by six wickets. Led by Tamim Iqbal, the hosts have a good blend of youth and experience in their side, with Shakib Al Hasan providing balance as the primary all-rounder. With home conditions also playing into their hands, they are the undoubted favorites ahead of this fixture. On the other hand, West Indies, have named a weak yet talented side for this tour due to personnel concerns regarding the bio-bubble. Jason Mohammed and Co. will be looking to upset the apple cart with a spirited performance, although it isn’t as easy as said. Also Read - VAL vs OSA Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga Santander: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Valencia CF vs Osasuna Match at Mestalla Stadium 11:30 PM IST January 21 Thursday

TOSS: The 2nd ODI match toss between Bangladesh vs West Indies will take place at 10.30 AM (IST) – January 22, Friday. Also Read - ATKMB vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC ISL Football Match at Fatorda Stadium, Goa 7.30 PM IST January 21 Thursday

Time: 11 AM IST Also Read - STR vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Hints For BBL 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Match 46 Today's Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

BAN vs WI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mushfiqur Rahim (VC)

Batsmen – Tamim Iqbal, Jason Mohammad, Saumya Sarkar

All-rounders – Shakib-Al-Hasan (C), Afif Hussain, Raymond Reifer, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers – Alzarri Joseph, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam

BAN vs WI Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Andre McCarthy, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Mohammed (C), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Akeal Hosein, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder.

BAN vs WI SQUADS

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam.

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Andre McCarthy, Jason Mohammed (C), Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Chemar Holder, Jahmar Hamilton, Keon Harding, Hayden Walsh, Kjorn Ottley.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAN Dream11 Team/ WI Dream11 Team/ Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction/ West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI/ Online Cricket Tips and more.