Bangladesh vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction 1st Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's BAN vs WI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The excitement of Test cricket continues as the 1st Test between Bangladesh and West Indies is all set to get underway on Wednesday. The 1st Test match between BAN vs WI will begin at 09:30 AM IST – February 3 Wednesday. After a comprehensive win in the ODIs series, Bangladesh will look to dominate the West Indies team in Test cricket too. While the West Indies team will be without some of their batting has been miserable throughout the series.

TOSS: The 1st Test toss between Bangladesh vs West Indies will take place at 09:00 AM IST, February 3 Wednesday

Time: 09:30 AM IST.

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rahmanullah Gurbaz (VC)

Batsmen – Paul Stirling, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah

All-Rounders – Mohammad Nabi (C), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Andy McBrine, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Bangladesh vs West Indies Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hassan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Joshua Da Silva, Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

Bangladesh vs West Indies Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hassan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Saif Hassan, Shadman Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Joshua Da Silva, Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Kavem Hodge, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Raymon Reifer

