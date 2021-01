BAN vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Bangladesh vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction 1st ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BAN vs WI at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka: Bangladesh and West Indies kickstart their three-match ODI series with the opening contest today in Dhaka. This will be the first time since March last year that Bangladesh will be playing at the international level after the cricket world was upended by the coronavirus pandemic. The first two matches will be played in Dhaka while the third ODI is scheduled to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Bangladesh vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh vs West Indies 2021 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BAN vs WI, Bangladesh vs West Indies 2021, West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bangladesh vs West Indies T20 match, Online Cricket Tips BAN vs WI T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Bangladesh vs West Indies Bangladesh vs West Indies 2021, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bangladesh vs West Indies 2021. Also Read - HFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips ISL 2020-21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI, Predicted XIs For Today's Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Football Match at Fatorda Stadium 7.30 PM IST January 19 Tuesday

TOSS: The toss for the 1st ODI match between Bangladesh and West Indies will take place at 10.30 PM IST – January 20. Also Read - MUM vs AND Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021: Probable XIs And Toss Timing For Today's Mumbai vs Andhra at Wankhede Stadium at 7 PM IST January 19 Tuesday

Time: 11 AM IST Also Read - SCO vs HEA Dream11 Team Predictions, Hints And Tips For BBL 2020-21 Match 44: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat T20 at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne 1:45 PM IST January 19 Tuesday

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

BAN vs WI My Dream11 Team

Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (vice-captain), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Sunil Ambris, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Mustafizur Rahman, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

BAN vs WI Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam

West Indies: Jason Mohammed, Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner

BAN vs WI Full Squads

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam

West Indies: Joshua Da Silva (wk), Sunil Ambris, Jason Mohammed (captain), Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jahmar Hamilton, Keon Harding, Kjorn Ottley

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAN Dream11 Team/ WI Dream11 Team/ Bangladesh Dream11 Player List/ West Indies Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Bangladesh vs West Indies 2021/ Online Cricket Tips and more.