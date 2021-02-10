Bangladesh vs West Indies Dream11 Tips And Prediction 2nd Test

Bangladesh vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh vs West Indies Test – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s BAN vs WI at Shere Bangla National Stadium: In another high-voltage battle, Bangladesh will take on West Indies at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Thursday. The high-intensity BAN vs WI 2nd Test match will begin at 9 AM IST – February 11. The last time West Indies managed to win a series comprising more than one Test in Asia was in 2012, when they beat Bangladesh 2-0. Their hopes of repeating that feat were given a big boost by their performance in the first Test, when Kyle Myers scored a debut double-century to lead them to a historic, improbable win. Bangladesh were dealt a blow towards that end in the lead-up to the series, when Shakib Al Hasan, their ace all-rounder, was ruled out of the second Test after failing to recover from a groin injury. Soumya Sarkar was named as a replacement by the Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday, and it remains to be seen if he makes the XI straightaway. Also Read - EVE vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips FA Cup 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain And Predicted XIs For Today's Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Match at Goodison Park 1:45 AM IST February 11 Thursday

TOSS: The 2nd Test match toss between Bangladesh vs West Indies will take place at 8.30 AM (IST) – February 11, Thursday. Also Read - SWA vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips FA Cup 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain And Predicted XIs For Today's Swansea City vs Manchester City Match at Liberty Stadium 11 PM IST February 10 Wednesday

Time: 9 AM IST Also Read - LEE vs BAR Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints West Indies ODD 2021 Match 3: Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Leeward Islands vs Barbados Pride at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua at 11 PM IST February 10 Wednesday

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium.

BAN vs WI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen – Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Kraigg Brathwaite

All-rounders – Kyle Mayers, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rakheem Cornwall

Bowlers – Jomel Warrican, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan

BAN vs WI Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hasan Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Sheyne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel.

BAN vs WI SQUADS

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), John Campbell, Sheyne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel, Raymon Reifer, Veerasammy Permaul, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAN Dream11 Team/ WI Dream11 Team/ Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction/ West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test/ Online Cricket Tips and more.