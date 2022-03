BAN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

BAN-W vs AUS-W, Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain at Basin Reserve, Wellington at 3:30 AM IST Mar 25 Fri

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women CWC – Best Dream11 Team, Best players list of AUS-W vs BAN-W, Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Australia-W Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh-W Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Tips Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women, Bangladesh Women vs Australia.

TOSS: ICC Women's World Cup 2022 toss between BAN-W vs AUS-W will take place at 3:00 AM IST – March 25 Fri

Time: 3.30 AM IST.

Venue:Basin Reserve, Wellington

BAN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team

Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning(VC), Rachael Haynes, Sharmin Akhter, Ashleigh Gardner(C), Ellyse Perry, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Fahima Khatun

BAN-W vs AUS-W Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt