BAN-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction, T20I Series Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bangladesh Women vs India Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match At Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Mirpur on Sunday, 1:30 IST July 9

Here is the T20I Series Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BAN-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction, BAN-W vs IND-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BAN-W vs IND-W Playing 11s T20I Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Bangladesh Women vs India Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode T20I Series.

BAN-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction, T20I Series: All You Need To Know

BAN-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction, T20I Series Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Bangladesh Women vs India Women, Playing 11s For Today's Match Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Mirpur on Sunday, July 9, 1:30 IST Sunday.

TOSS – The T20I series match toss between Bangladesh Women and India Women will take place at 1:00 IST

Time – July 9, Sunday.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Mirpur on Sunday, 19 June.

BAN-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma (c), Salma Khatun

Bowlers: Nahida Akter, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani

BAN-W vs IND-W Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Women Playing 11: Sobhana Mostary, Sharmin Akhter, Murshida Khatun, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana(C), Nahida Akter

India Women Playing 11: Yastika Bhatia(wk), S Mandhana, JI Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, S Meghana, H Kaur(C), DB Sharma, Sneh Rana, P Vastrakar, K Anjali Sarwani, Meghna Singh

Squads:

Bangladesh Women (BAN-W): Nigar Sultana (c, wk), Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter, Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun.

India Women (IND-W): Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani.

