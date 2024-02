Home

BAN-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2023 Fantasy Hints: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match 02, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM IST February 24, Saturday

Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns against UP Warriorz for the opening clash of the ongoing Women's Premier League which is scheduled to be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Smriti Mandhana will eye winning start.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz

Date and Time: February 24, 2023, 7:30 PM.

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy(c)

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Kiran Navgire

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry(vc), Sophie Devine, Tahlia McGrath, Chamari Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shreyanka Patil. \

RCB-W vs UP-W Probable Playing XIs

BAN-W: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Sabbhineni Meghana, Shreyanka Patil, Sobhana Asha, and Ekta Bisht.

UP-W: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Chamari Atapattu, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, K P Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarwani, and Parshavi Chopra.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Indrani Roy, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Nadine de Klerk.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu.

