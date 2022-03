BAN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

BAN-W vs WI-W, Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain, Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand at 3:30 AM IST March 18 Friday:

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women CWC – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BAN-W vs WI-W, Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women's World Cup 2022, England-W Dream11 Team Player List, India-W Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women, Bangladesh Women vs England.

TOSS: ICC Women's World Cup 2022 toss between BAN-W vs WI-W will take place at 3:00 AM IST – March 18

Time: 3.30 AM IST.

Venue: Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand

BAN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team

Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight(vc), Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews(VC), Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun

BAN vs WI-W Playing 11

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna

West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell