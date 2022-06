BAN-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Six Nations T20 Cricket League

TOSS – The Six Nations T20 Cricket League match 10 toss between Bangladesh XI and Sri Lanka XI will take place at 7 PM IST

Time – June 5, 7:30 PM IST



Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground

BAN-XI vs SL-XI My Dream 11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Shehan Shashika

Batters: Al AminAlias Miah(c), Sasanka Wishwajith, Touhidul Islam and Yousuf Mohiuddin

All-Rounders: Ahilan Ratnam(vc), Asanka Silva and Mohammed Aslam

Bowlers: Manjula Prasan, Md Shohel Rana and Wasantha Kumaranayaka

BAN-XI vs SL-XI Squads

Sri Lanka XI (SL-XI): Mohammed Aslam, Ravija Sandaruwan, Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Jandu Hamoud, Ahilan Ratnam, Asanka Silva, Ashen Sangeeth, Atheef Gafoor, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Manjula Prasan, Mohamed Simsan, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Riyas Mohamed, Sasanka Wishwajith, Shehan Shashika, Indika Sanjeewa, Madusha Malshan, Mohamed Shafran, Sabni Unais and Thisara Hewavitharana

Bangladesh XI (BAN-XI): Morshed Mostafa Sarwar, Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed, Touhidul Islam, Al AminAlias Miah, Abdullah Al Mamun, Bathsha Helal Uddin, Mohammed Sumon, Yousuf Mohiuddin, Rubel Hossain, Sharif Miah, Md Shohel Rana, Shahinul Islam, Saidul Islam, Sujon Miah, Mohammad Sabbir, Anik Ahmed, Nazmul, Abdul Motaleb, Saiful Islam and Mohammed Harun

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.