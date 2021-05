Also Read - Virat Kohli's Quarantine Diet: India Captain Reveals Foods That Keep His Fitness Levels High

Abahani Limited vs Partex Sporting Club, 8:30 AM

Legends of Rupganj vs Old DOHS Sports Club, 8:30 AM

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Brothers Union, 8:30 AM

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Samity, 1:00 PM

Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers, 1:00 PM

Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited vs Shinepukur Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

Round 2 (June 1)

Abahani Limited vs Old DOHS Sports Club, 8:30 AM

Legends of Rupganj vs Brothers Union, 8:30 AM

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Samity, 8:30 AM

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited vs Gazi Group Cricketers, 1:00 PM

Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Shinepukur Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited vs Partex Sporting Club, 1:00 PM

Round 3 (June 3)

Abahani Limited vs Brothers Union, 8:30 AM

Legends of Rupganj vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Samity, 8:30 AM

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers, 8:30 AM

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited vs Shinepukur Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited, 1:00 PM

Old DOHS Sports Club vs Partex Sporting Club, 1:00 PM

Round 4 (June 4)

Abahani Limited vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Samity, 8:30 AM

Legends of Rupganj vs Gazi Group Cricketers, 8:30 AM

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Shinepukur Cricket Club, 8:30 AM

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited, 1:00 PM

Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Partex Sporting Club, 1:00 PM

Brothers Union vs Old DOHS Sports Club, 1:00 PM

Round 5 (June 6)

Abahani Limited vs Gazi Group Cricketers, 8:30 AM

Legends of Rupganj vs Shinepukur Cricket Club, 8:30 AM

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited, 8:30 AM

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited vs Prime Bank Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Samity vs Old DOHS Sports Club, 1:00 PM

Brothers Union vs Partex Sporting Club, 1:00 PM