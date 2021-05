The seventh season of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League is all set to get underway where some of the top names from Bangladesh would participate. 12 teams would take part in the league which would make it exciting as all teams are well-matched. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Quarantine Diet: India Captain Reveals Foods That Keep His Fitness Levels High

Round 1 (May 31) Also Read - Australia Yet to Find a Wicketkeeper For T20 World Cup: Ricky Ponting

Abahani Limited vs Partex Sporting Club, 8:30 AM Also Read - Match Highlights BAN vs SL 3rd ODI Updates: Ton-Up Kusal Perera Powers Sri Lanka to Comprehensive Victory; Bangladesh Clinch Series 2-1

Legends of Rupganj vs Old DOHS Sports Club, 8:30 AM

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Brothers Union, 8:30 AM

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Samity, 1:00 PM

Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers, 1:00 PM

Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited vs Shinepukur Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

Round 2 (June 1)

Abahani Limited vs Old DOHS Sports Club, 8:30 AM

Legends of Rupganj vs Brothers Union, 8:30 AM

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Samity, 8:30 AM

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited vs Gazi Group Cricketers, 1:00 PM

Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Shinepukur Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited vs Partex Sporting Club, 1:00 PM

Round 3 (June 3)

Abahani Limited vs Brothers Union, 8:30 AM

Legends of Rupganj vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Samity, 8:30 AM

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers, 8:30 AM

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited vs Shinepukur Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited, 1:00 PM

Old DOHS Sports Club vs Partex Sporting Club, 1:00 PM

Round 4 (June 4)

Abahani Limited vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Samity, 8:30 AM

Legends of Rupganj vs Gazi Group Cricketers, 8:30 AM

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Shinepukur Cricket Club, 8:30 AM

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited, 1:00 PM

Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Partex Sporting Club, 1:00 PM

Brothers Union vs Old DOHS Sports Club, 1:00 PM

Round 5 (June 6)

Abahani Limited vs Gazi Group Cricketers, 8:30 AM

Legends of Rupganj vs Shinepukur Cricket Club, 8:30 AM

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited, 8:30 AM

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited vs Prime Bank Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Samity vs Old DOHS Sports Club, 1:00 PM

Brothers Union vs Partex Sporting Club, 1:00 PM

DPL Live Streaming

India: DSports

Caribbean: Flow Sports 2

Pakistan: Geo Super

Bangladesh: GTV, Channel 9 & Maasranga TV

USA & Canada: Hotstar

Afghanistan: Lemar TV

Live Streaming: Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel