Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 Live Streaming Details

Cricket is set to resume in Bangladesh with the inaugural Bangabanshu T20 Cup 2020. The tournament gets underway on November 24, with the summit clash scheduled for December 18. Five teams – Beximco Dhaka, Fortune Barishal, Gazi Group Chattogram, Gemcon Khulna and Minister Group Rajshahi – will take part in the tournament. In India, you can watch the match on DSport. The matches can be streamed online on cricketgateway and rabbitholebd.

SCHEDULE (Timings in IST)

November 24: Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Group Rajshahi (1 PM), Fortune Barishal vs Gemcon Khulna (6 PM)

November 26: Gemcon Khulna vs Minister Group Rajshahi (1 PM), Gazi Group Chattogram vs Beximco Dhaka (6 PM)

November 28: Gemcon Khulna vs Gazi Group Chattogram (1 PM), Minister Group Rajshahi vs Fortune Barishal (6 PM)

November 30: Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram (1 PM), Beximco Dhaka vs Gemcon Khulna (6 PM)

December 02: Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka (1 PM), Minister Group Rajshahi vs Gazi Group Chattogram (6 PM)

December 04: Fortune Barishal vs Gemcon Khulna (1:30 PM), Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Group Rajshahi (6:30 PM)

December 06: Gazi Group Chattogram vs Beximco Dhaka (1 PM), Gemcon Khulna vs Minister Group Rajshahi (6 PM)

December 08: Minister Group Rajshahi vs Fortune Barishal (1 PM), Gemcon Khulna vs Gazi Group Chattogram (6 PM)

December 10: Beximco Dhaka vs Gemcon Khulna (1 PM), Fortune Barishal vs Gazi Group Chattogram (6 PM)

December 12: Minister Group Rajshahi vs Gazi Group Chattogram (1 PM), Fortune Barishal vs Beximco Dhaka (6 PM)

December 14: Bangabandhu T20 Cup Eliminator (1 PM), Qualifier 1 (6 PM)

December 15: Bangabandhu T20 Cup Qualifier 2 (6 PM)

December 18: Bangabandhu T20 Cup Final (6:30 PM)

FULL SQUADS

Here are the team squads:

Beximco Dhaka – Mushfiqur Rahim, Rubel Hossain, Tanjid Hossain Tamim, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nasum Ahmed, Naim Sheikh, Nayeem Hasan, Akbar Ali, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Muqtar Ali, Shafiqul Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Pinak Ghosh, Robiul Islam Robi

Gemcon Khulna – Shakib Al Hasan , Mahmudullah Riyad, Imrul Kayes, Hasan Mahmud, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Al Amin Hossain, Shamim Patwary, Ariful Haque, Shafiul Haque, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Shahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu, Salman Hossain, Jahirul Islam

Fortune Barishal – Tamim Iqbal, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Taskin Ahmed, Irfan Sukkur, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Abu Jayed, Towhid Hridoy, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Saif Hassan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Parvez Hossain Emon, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Abu Sayem, Sohrawardi Shuvo

Gazi Group Chottogram – Mustafizur Rahman, Litton Kumer Das, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Shoriful Islam, Ziaur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Shamsr Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Shykat Ali, Mominul Haque, Rakibul Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehadi Hasan

Minister Rajshahi – Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mohammad Ashraful, Farhad Reza, Arafat Sunny, Ebadat Hossain, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Rony Talukder, Anisul Emon, Rezaur Rahman, Jaker Ali Anik, Rakibul Hasan, Muqidul Islam Mugdho, Sunzamul Islam.